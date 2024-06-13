Cellebrite DI Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cellebrite DI in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

CLBT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

