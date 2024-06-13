Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 2,264.0% from the May 15th total of 95,600 shares. Approximately 22.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Stock Performance

CETX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.