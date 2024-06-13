Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL decreased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,774,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,484 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $69,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $974.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

