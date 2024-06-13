Centurion One Day Volume Hits $7.45 (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $52,659.35 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Centurion alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00067609 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.