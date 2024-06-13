Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, an increase of 2,952.2% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTNT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -54.00. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
