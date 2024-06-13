Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, an increase of 2,952.2% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CTNT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -54.00. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

