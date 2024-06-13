Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00486.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 1.1 %
CSSEN opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26.
