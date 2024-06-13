Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $263.56 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $265.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,546 shares of company stock worth $2,232,953 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

