Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases 655 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $237.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $238.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

