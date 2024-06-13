China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get China Longyuan Power Group alerts:

China Longyuan Power Group Price Performance

Shares of CLPXY stock opened at C$9.94 on Thursday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$10.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32.

China Longyuan Power Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2441 per share. This is a boost from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Longyuan Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Longyuan Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.