China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 2,988,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

Shares of CHNVF stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. China Youzan has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.02.

China Youzan Company Profile

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Third Party Payment Services, Merchant Services, and Other. The company offers third party payment and related consultancy services; and an e-commerce platform with various Software as a Service (Saas) products and services.

