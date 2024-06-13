Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 1.4 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.49.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

