Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $125.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Argus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,955. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $69,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

