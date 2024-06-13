Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $124.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,034,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

