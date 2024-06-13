Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $1,755,567. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

