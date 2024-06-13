Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE CMTG opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,304.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

