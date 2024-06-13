Clear Street LLC Decreases Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Clear Street LLC decreased its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $11.85.
About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II
