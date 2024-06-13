Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $198,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,964 shares of company stock worth $8,909,434 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

