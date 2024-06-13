Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Buys $108,605.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.4 %

CLF stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

