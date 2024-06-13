Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

CLF opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 196,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 169,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 92,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,205. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

