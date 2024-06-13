Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $234.09 and last traded at $242.26. Approximately 3,722,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 12,218,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,933 shares of company stock worth $91,087,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,733 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,842 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $46,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

