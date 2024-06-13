Comerica Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comerica to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Comerica Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMA

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.