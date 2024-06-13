Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

