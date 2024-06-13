Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Shares of CBU opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

