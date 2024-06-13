Comparing Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Elys BMG Group and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elys BMG Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 608.82%. Given Elys BMG Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elys BMG Group is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elys BMG Group and UMeWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $42.68 million 0.13 -$18.26 million ($0.56) -0.25 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys BMG Group.

Profitability

This table compares Elys BMG Group and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group -40.25% -525.11% -138.50% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, an online learning and assessment platform used by teachers and students. The company engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

