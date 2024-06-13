Comparing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Free Report) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Ocean Power Technologies -614.25% -86.93% -69.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $2.73 million 3.34 -$26.33 million ($0.52) -0.29

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Enel Generación Chile beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

