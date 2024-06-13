Comparing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 16.44% 7.26% 0.85% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.78 $7.71 million $1.20 9.15 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.