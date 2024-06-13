Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
