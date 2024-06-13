Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

