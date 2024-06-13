Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading 16.8% Higher

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.88 and last traded at C$11.86. 499,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 144,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.86.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

