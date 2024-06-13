CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded by Noble Financial to “Hold”

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Noble Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CXW has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

