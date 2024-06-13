COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,555.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

CICOY opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.