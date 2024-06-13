Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 7,837.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

