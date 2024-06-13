Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, an increase of 7,837.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.48.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
