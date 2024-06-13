Critical Analysis: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) & Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $113.78 million 10.26 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.18 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$245.60 million ($2.87) -7.92

Analyst Recommendations

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 6 0 0 2.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 9 0 2.90

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.69%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential upside of 129.32%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -40.19% -160.87% -30.64% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.10% -46.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure; Plakophilin-2 Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy, an inheritable cardiac disorder; and BAG3 Dilated Cardiomyopathy. It has license agreements with Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas, Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO, Inc. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

