Critical Analysis: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $102.32 million 0.06 -$4.69 million ($891.61) 0.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 4.82 $13.66 million $0.43 49.35

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -10.08% N/A -1.54% Plymouth Industrial REIT 11.42% 4.74% 1.57%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 1 3 0 2.40

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

