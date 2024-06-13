Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Boosted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 368.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

