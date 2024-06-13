Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.910-7.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.