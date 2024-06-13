DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $154.40 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

