DA Davidson Trims Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Target Price to $5.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $7.25 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yext by 67.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 603,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Yext by 652.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 295,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yext by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 300.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Yext by 53.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 321,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

