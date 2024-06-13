Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.