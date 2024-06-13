Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.
Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.