David B. Blundin Sells 5,384 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EverQuote Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EverQuote
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EverQuote
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.