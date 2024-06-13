David B. Blundin Sells 5,384 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

