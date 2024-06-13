David P. Clement Sells 1,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $249.12 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

