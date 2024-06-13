Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF opened at 0.22 on Thursday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 0.16 and a 12 month high of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.22.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

