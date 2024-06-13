Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF opened at 0.22 on Thursday. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 0.16 and a 12 month high of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.22.
About Desert Mountain Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Mountain Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.