Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,860,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,915.9% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 920,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 890,126 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after purchasing an additional 765,902 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,272,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.