Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Cut by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146,312 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $187,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after buying an additional 366,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

