Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,499,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,055 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,096,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,368,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,977,000 after buying an additional 994,515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,197,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,083,000 after buying an additional 73,356 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

