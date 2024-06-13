Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,419 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after acquiring an additional 569,455 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 144.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 277,562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

