Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC

Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.