Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.