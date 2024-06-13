Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Kenny Wilson Acquires 176 Shares

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson bought 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($190.50).

Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Kenny Wilson bought 190 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($191.14).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCS opened at GBX 85.05 ($1.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.86. Dr. Martens plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £818.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.50, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

About Dr. Martens

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

